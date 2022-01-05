Wednesday, January 5, 2022

UPSON SETS NEW RECORD FOR COVID CASES

On Monday Upson County recorded 78 new COVID cases, the highest single day case count since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Two-week test positivity had previously set a record high on New Year’s Eve at 30%. Since then test positivity has continued to soar, setting a new record of 41% yesterday. 

Hospitalizations at Upson Regional are also steadily climbing. A week ago there were 8. Today there are 20. 17 of those are unvaccinated, 3 vaccinated. On Christmas Day, the CDC estimated that 78% of the COVID cases in the Southeast Region were the Omicron variant. By New Year’s Day, the percentage of Omicron was up to 98%, with Delta accounting for a small 2% of the cases.
