UPSON SETS NEW RECORD FOR COVID CASES

Two-week test positivity had previously set a record high on New Year’s Eve at 30%. Since then test positivity has continued to soar, setting a new record of 41% yesterday.
Hospitalizations at Upson Regional are also steadily climbing. A week ago there were 8. Today there are 20. 17 of those are unvaccinated, 3 vaccinated. On Christmas Day, the CDC estimated that 78% of the COVID cases in the Southeast Region were the Omicron variant. By New Year’s Day, the percentage of Omicron was up to 98%, with Delta accounting for a small 2% of the cases.
