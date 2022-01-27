Beyond The Bell Appoints Johnson As Coordinator

Beyond The Bell has appointed Wanda Johnson as their new Region 6 Project Coordinator in Upson County.
“I am beyond pleased to start working with Beyond The Bell to start developing materials and programs that will guide the youth of Upson County to avoid the pressures of abusing drugs and alcohol. I believe that my experience has equipped me to be able to provide the tools they need to combat any negative messages that might hinder them from reaching their full potential,” said Johnson. “Beyond The Bell does such amazing work in Upson County and I am ready to dive headfirst into growing and developing the organization
Beyond The Bell offers programs in the local schools and community, including the Botvin Life Skills Training, which consists of a 7-week groundbreaking substance abuse and violence prevention program designed to promote mental health and positive youth development. Beyond The Bell also implements the “Positive Social Norms” campaign, which focuses on the fact that people’s behavior often is influenced by their perceptions of what is “normal” or “typical.” The problem is that people usually severely misperceive the typical behaviors or attitudes of their peers. For example, if people believe that the majority of their peers drink, then they are more likely to drink. Using social norms marketing to inform people that most of their peers do not drink can potentially lead them to avoid drinking.
For more information about Beyond The Bell, its programs/resources and success all of the impacted communities, please visit www.beyondthebellkids.org or visit any of the BTB communities Facebook pages.
