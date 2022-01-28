Weather Advisory

A FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE THIS EVENING
Very cold and blustery conditions are moving into much of north and westcentral Georgia tonight and Saturday. Even a few snow flurries will be possible this evening, however no accumulations or impacts are expected.
Temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight with northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, resulting in wind chill values as low as 5 above zero. The blustery conditions will persist Saturday morning before temperatures moderate in the afternoon. Even so, wind chill values will remain in the 20s all day.
Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors tonight and Saturday. Prolonged exposure may lead to frostbite or hypothermia.
