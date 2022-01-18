GRIFFIN POLICE ARREST COUPLE HOLDING CAPTIVES IN BASEMENT

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 0651 hours, Griffin Fire responded to 102 Valley Road, within the city limits of Griffin, Georgia, to assist Spalding Regional E.M.S. with a patient having a seizure. Upon the arrival of Griffin Fire and Spalding E.M.S., the personnel noticed the entry door to the basement was double keyed (dead bolted), and access had to be gained by climbing through a window to reach the patient. Griffin Fire Department personnel soon notified the Griffin Police Department, and an investigation into the matter was initiated. Preliminary information indicated that as many as eight individuals resided in the basement of this residence and that they were "locked in" at certain times by the "caretakers." The "caretakers" have been leasing this property for approximately fourteen months, using the basement as a personal care home for the individuals, which essentially imprisoned them against their will, which created an extreme hazard as the individuals could not exit the residence if there were an emergency. It was further determined that most, if not all, of the individuals residing in the basement, were mentally and/or physically disabled. Additional research regarding the location indicated that Curtis Keith Bankston (D.O.B. 3/25/66) and his spouse, Sophia Simm-Bankston (D.O.B. 9/15/65), were operating an unlicensed "group home" or personal care facility at this location under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance. A search warrant for the location was obtained and executed later that day (1/13/2022), and it was determined that Curtis Bankston, who claims to be a "Pastor," was the individual responsible for locking the individuals in the location with the assistance of his wife, Sophia. It was further determined that the Bankston's were in control of the disabled individuals' finances, medications, and public benefits. The investigation also revealed that these individuals had been denied their medications and, in some instances, medical care as well. The Division of Aging Services with the Department of Human Services was contacted and arrived on the scene to conduct their own independent investigation into the multiple issues discovered, as well as potential abuse and neglect of these handicapped individuals. By Friday evening, all the individuals, five of which are wards of the State, had been placed by D.H.S. into suitable care and housing. Curtis Keith Bankston was arrested for False Imprisonment and transported to the Spalding County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and charges against Ms. Sophia Bankston are forth-coming with the likelihood of additional charges for both, pending completion of the investigation by the Griffin Police Department and D.H.S. It is both frightening and disgusting to see the degree to which these individuals have been taken advantage of by people who were in a position of trust. The City of Griffin, along with D.H.S., will continue to use any resources available to ensure this does not happen again. The Griffin Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Griffin for their continued involvement and partnership with us to keep our city safe. The Griffin Police Department works to continue strengthening the bond with the community
