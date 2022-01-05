Superior Court Pleas

Pleas – Judge Rhonda B. Kreuziger January 4, 2022
1. Matthew Lundy Ct. 1: Possession of Methamphetamine- 3 years probation to run concurrent To 21R0080; $500 fine
2. Matthew Lundy Ct. 1: Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon- 5 years, complete Complete RSAT and the remainder of on probation; $1,000 fine
3. Casey Moore Ct. 1: Possession of a schedule I Controlled substance with intent to distribute- 20 years serve 10 in prison; $1,500 fine Ct. 2: Possession of a schedule I controlled substance- Nolle Prosequi Ct. 3: Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon- 5 years probation Consecutive to count 1; $1,000 fine
4. Gwendolyn Copeland Ct. 1: Theft by Taking- 12 months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service; Probation Directed Theft Class
5. James Thomas Orr Ct. 1: Aggravated Child Molestation Reduced – Sodomy- 15 years serve 10 Years in prison; $5,000 fine. Ct. 2: Aggravated Child Molestation Nolle Prosequi Ct. 3: Aggravated Child Molestation Nolle Prosequi Ct. 4: Aggravated Child Molestation Nolle Prosequi Ct. 5: Aggravated Child Molestation Nolle Prosequi Ct. 6: Aggravated Sodomy-reduced- Sodomy - 10 years serve 5 in In prison; $5,000 fine Ct. 7: Failure to Register As Sex Offender- 5 years to serve concurrent to Count 1
6. Jamie Turner Ct. 1: Aggravated Battery- 15 years serve 10 years in prison; $500 Ct. 2: Aggravated Assault- Nolle Prosequi
7. Bryan Vincent Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault- 15 years Serve 3 in prison suspended upon Completion of RSAT; $500 fine Ct. 2: Aggravated Assault- Nolle Prosequi Ct. 3: Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Nolle Prosequi Ct. 4: Fleeing/Attempting to elude Nolle Prosequi Ct. 5: Terroristic Threats- 5 years Probation concurrent to count 1 Ct. 6: Obstruction of Officer- Nolle Prosequi Ct. 7: DUI- Nolle Prosequi Ct. 8: Reckless Driving-Nolle Prosequi
8. Matthew Ashe Ct. 1: Aggravated Stalking- 5 years probation, Serve 60-120 days in a Probation Detention Center; $500 fine
9. Matthew Ashe Ct. 1: Entering Auto- 5 years probation Consecutive to 21R0061; 80 hours community service
10. Terry Aericko Ct. 1: Possession of Methamphetamine More than 4 grams- 10 years probation, complete RSAT; $500 fine
11. Thomas Buchanan Ct. 1: Theft by Shoplifting- 12 months Probation, serve 120-180 days in Upson County Jail; Probation Directed Theft Class; 40 hours community service; $500 fine Ct. 2: Theft by Shoplifting- Nolle Prosequi
