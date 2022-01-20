SPALDING COUNTY BRIDGE CLOSING

Jenkinsburg Bridge to Close on Friday, Jan. 21 GRIFFIN, Ga. (Jan. 20, 2022) – Spalding County Public Works will close the bridge over Indian Creek on Jenkinsburg Road on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, and will be closed until further notice. The bridge has been deemed unsafe by the Georgia Department of Transportation, and during its closure, the Spalding County Board of Commissioners will explore options for repair or replacement. There will be no detour route, so please plan travel accordingly. For more information, call Tim Crane at (770) 467-4774
