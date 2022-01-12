GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS REVISES COVID PROTOCOL

Griffin, GA – Per the recommendations by the Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) has updated both their staff and student COVID-19 protocol to reduce the required quarantine time. Those confirmed or assumed positive for COVID-19 and those quarantined for close contact are required to isolate at home for five days from the onset of symptoms or from a positive test. This is different from the previous protocol that required a 10-day isolation period. To return to work or school after five days, the student or staff member should not have had a fever (without fever reducing medicine) in the last 24 hours and they should have experienced improvement in their symptoms and wear face covering. If a student is currently in quarantine for a positive result or close contact scenario, their quarantine time will be reduced based on this new guidance. Families with questions can contact their student’s school nurse. Stakeholders may contact GSCS on their Let’s Talk customer service platform by clicking the contact us link on any GSCS website.
