UPSON CO SHERIFF DAN KILGORE ANNOUNCES AN ARREST FOR MURDER

On Friday January 14, 2022 Cody Shayne Harshbarger, 24, Of Thomaston was arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Theft By Taking and Aggravated Battery related to an incident occurring on Manley Road in Upson County in 2021. Our investigation concludes that Harshbargar met two Columbus Ga women at a Manley Road address between 2am and 4 am on October 31, 2021. He severely beat both women and stole a vehicle belonging to one of them. The vehicle was subsequently wrecked on Hagans Mountain Road in Pike County and recovered by law enforcement. Both females were transported to different medical facilities for treatment. One victim, Julie Milner, 63, of Columbus Ga later died from her injuries on November 17, 2021 at a Macon hospital. Harshbargar absconded from Upson County shortly after the incident and was unable to be located. He was located and arrested by Gwinnett County authorities on January 12, 2022 on unrelated charges.
He was transported to Upson County and charged in this incident. He has been returned to Gwinnett County where he faces Burglary Charges. He will remain in the Gwinnett County Jail until their charges are resolved. He will then return to Upson to face these charges.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
