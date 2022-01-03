Monday, January 3, 2022

News Survey

Upson County is conducting a survey to determine how local citizens prefer to get their news and updates.

Please click the following link to complete the survey.


The survey takes about one minute and covers social media, texting, phone calls, mail and the county web site.


Posted by Danny Bishop at 1:10 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)