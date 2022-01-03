South Metro's News Leader
Monday, January 3, 2022
News Survey
Upson County is conducting a survey to determine how local citizens prefer to get their news and updates.
Please click the following link to complete the survey.
https://form.typeform.com/to/jNffv659
The survey takes about one minute and covers social media, texting, phone calls, mail and the county web site.
Posted by
Danny Bishop
at
1:10 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment