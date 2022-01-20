Thursday, January 20, 2022

Mid-January COVID-19 Upson Update

 January 15, 2022

 

·       For Upson County, the first half of January brought record highs for COVID casestest positivity, and hospitalizations, breaking the records set during the summer surge of 2021.

·       580 new confirmed cases far surpassed the record high of 331 the last half of August.

·       Average two-week test positivity was at an all-time high of 26% the first half of September, and that record was shattered by a 40% positivity rate the first half of January.

·       The record for new hospitalizations moved up from 18 the last half of August to 19 the first half of January. 

·       On a bright note, there has not been a single new death recorded for Upson County since November 3, 2021. 


 

https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker


2021

Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

% Fully Vaccinated

2021

 

 

 

 

 

May 16 – 31

11

4

0 (lo)

3.4%

24%

June 1 – 15

2 (lo)

1

3

1.7%

25%

June 16 – 30

4

0 (lo)

3

1.9%

26%

July 1 – 15

4

(lo)

3

1.1% (lo)

27%

July 16 – 31

33

(lo)

3

3.2%

28%

Aug 1 – 15

142

(lo)

10

15.3%

28%

Aug 16 – 31

331

1

18

22.6%

29%

Sept 1 – 15

219

1

6

26.3%

31%

Sept 16 – 30

105

11

9

20.3%

34%

Oct 1 – 15

32

7

5

8.9%

36%

Oct 16 – 31

17

5

7

5.1%

37%

Nov 1 – 15

17

4

1

2.6%

37%

Nov 16 – 30

11

(lo)

4

3.1%

38%

Dec 1 – 15

11

(lo)

6

2.2%

38%

Dec 16 – 31

208

(lo)

2

11.9%

38%

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Jan 1 – 15

580 (hi)

(lo)

19 (hi)

40.2% (hi)

39%

Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 4:00 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)