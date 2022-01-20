Mid-January COVID-19 Upson Update

January 15, 2022
· For Upson County, the first half of January brought record highs for COVID cases, test positivity, and hospitalizations, breaking the records set during the summer surge of 2021.
· 580 new confirmed cases far surpassed the record high of 331 the last half of August.
· Average two-week test positivity was at an all-time high of 26% the first half of September, and that record was shattered by a 40% positivity rate the first half of January.
· The record for new hospitalizations moved up from 18 the last half of August to 19 the first half of January.
· On a bright note, there has not been a single new death recorded for Upson County since November 3, 2021.
2021
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp
Avg 2-wk
% Fully Vaccinated
2021
May 16 – 31
11
4
0 (lo)
3.4%
24%
June 1 – 15
2 (lo)
1
3
1.7%
25%
June 16 – 30
4
0 (lo)
3
1.9%
26%
July 1 – 15
4
0 (lo)
3
1.1% (lo)
27%
July 16 – 31
33
0 (lo)
3
3.2%
28%
Aug 1 – 15
142
0 (lo)
10
15.3%
28%
Aug 16 – 31
331
1
18
22.6%
29%
Sept 1 – 15
219
1
6
26.3%
31%
Sept 16 – 30
105
11
9
20.3%
34%
Oct 1 – 15
32
7
5
8.9%
36%
Oct 16 – 31
17
5
7
5.1%
37%
Nov 1 – 15
17
4
1
2.6%
37%
Nov 16 – 30
11
0 (lo)
4
3.1%
38%
Dec 1 – 15
11
0 (lo)
6
2.2%
38%
Dec 16 – 31
208
0 (lo)
2
11.9%
38%
2022
Jan 1 – 15
580 (hi)
0 (lo)
19 (hi)
40.2% (hi)
39%
Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker
