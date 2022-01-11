Tuesday, January 11, 2022

CITY OF THOMASTON ZONING MEETING

Approval of The October 18, 2021 Zoning Meeting Minutes 

Discussion and Authorization of New Zoning and Sign Ordinances 

Discussion and Authorization of New Zoning Map 

Discussion and Authorization of Updated Policies and Procedures for Conducting Zoning Public Hearings
