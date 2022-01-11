South Metro's News Leader
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
CITY OF THOMASTON ZONING MEETING
Approval of The October 18, 2021 Zoning Meeting Minutes
Discussion and Authorization of New Zoning and Sign Ordinances
Discussion and Authorization of New Zoning Map
Discussion and Authorization of Updated Policies and Procedures for Conducting Zoning Public Hearings
