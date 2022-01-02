2ND ARREST FOR IMPRISONMENT IN GRIFFIN

Today, the City of Griffin Police Department arrested Sophia V. SimmBankston of Griffin in connection with the investigation of the unlicensed personal care home located at 102 Valley Road. Simm-Bankston, age 56, is charged with False Imprisonment. Investigators reported that the residents in the care home were between the ages of 25 and 65, suffering from different mental and/or physical disabilities. Those that were wards of the state or willing to be moved have been placed in care homes where they will receive the proper care and attention they deserve. The Griffin Police Department is asking that anyone who may have had a family member or loved one under the care of the Bankstons, either currently or in the past, please contact Inv. Clark at 770-229-6450, ext 544 or email Investigator Clark at cclark@cityofgriffin.com.
