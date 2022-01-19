COVID Hospitalization Update

January 14, 2022
COVID hospitalizations at Upson Regional Medical Center are steadily increasing. The average daily count the week after Christmas was 8. The first week of January it was 20, and this past week 32.
The percentage of vaccinated COVID patients is turning out to be higher with this Omicron surge than it was for the Delta surge last summer. For Delta the vaccinated percentage ranged from a low of 0% to a high of 13%. In contrast, 13% has been the lowest vaccinated percentage for Omicron so far, and it has been as high as 27%.
Omicron currently is estimated to account for 99% of the COVID cases in this region of the country.
https://urmc.org/covid-19-updates
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#variant-proportions
