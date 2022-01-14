$4.5 MILLION UPGRADE FOR U-L ELEMENTARY

At Tuesday night's Thomaston-Upson BOE meeting, Director of Operations Marc Ellington presented the Board with information about the bidding results for the safety improvements and classroom additions to Upson-Lee Elementary School. Parrish Construction Group Inc., Construction Manager for the ULES project, managed the bidding process for the school system. A total of 76 subcontractors and vendors, six of which are local, submitted proposals for one or more of the bid packages. Locally owned Middle Georgia Carpets was awarded the flooring contract for the project. Parrish has given the TU School System a guaranteed maximum price of $4.5 million for the project, which will break ground on March 1, 2022. September 1, 2022, is the tentative completion date. The Board approved the bid packages as recommended by Parrish Construction Group, Inc.
