NEW HIRE CITY OF GRIFFIN

FROM: Jessica W. O’Connor, City Manager DATE: January 18, 2022 RE: Communications and Public Relations Coordinator Hire Effective Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Danielle Hancock assumed the duties as Communications and Public Relations Coordinator for the City of Griffin (a position formerly known as Citizen Engagement Specialist). Danielle joins the Management Services Department of the City of Griffin after two and a half years with the City’s Economic Development Department and with more than 12 years of experience in marketing and public outreach, mostly with Chic-Fil-A. A resident of Griffin, Danielle received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from Auburn University. She is a graduate of the Georgia Academy of Economic Development and has completed leadership development training with Southern Crescent Technical College. Danielle serves her community as a board member for Stepping Stones and as a member of the City’s Employee Diversity and Inclusion Team. Ms. Hancock has also been the recipient of the City’s Strongest Link in the Chain, for her exemplary service as an employee in the City. We look forward to Ms. Hancock’s transition within the City as she coordinates and ensures the effective and efficient communication and public relations needed with our citizens so we can all grow together.
No comments:
Post a Comment