GEORGIA SAFETY RICHARD LECOUNTE COULD MISS THE REST OF THE FOOTBALL SEASON

“Richard LeCounte was injured in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Athens. He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated in the trauma center. He is still in the hospital for further medical care. His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected.
“We would like to thank the emergency medical technicians, physicians, nurses, and other medical personnel who helped care for Richard. Richard’s family would also like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this time.”
--Ron Courson, UGA Sr. Associate Athletic Director, Director of Sports Medicine.
