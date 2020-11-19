GORDON STATE COLLEGE ASN CLASS

“Gordon State College is proud to continue its great tradition of preparing highly qualified nurses for Central Georgia and beyond,” said Victor Vilchiz, the dean of the School of Nursing, Health and Natural Sciences . “We will continue to do our part in fighting the current health environment.”
Participants received their nursing pins, lit their nursing lamp and recited the international nurse’s pledge.
Melissa Harrison, associate professor of nursing, said she always looks forward to the pinning ceremony. “It gives faculty an opportunity to celebrate their achievement,” Harrison said. “As faculty, the success of our students is our greatest accomplishment. We strive to help prepare them to become the best nurses they can be.”
Director of Nursing Samantha Bishop welcomed the nurses and told them she represented the college when she stated how proud she was of their efforts. “We have all struggled through 2020, making this accomplishment more important because nurses are needed in the workforce now more than ever,” Bishop said.
Dr. Jacquelyn A. Key, assistant professor of nursing, cited the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Bishop’s introduction of faculty. Senior Anna Morris delivered the invocation, followed by President Kirk A. Nooks, who shared how a nurse personally impacted his family recently and commended them for their tenacity in the program. Senior Marianna Simmons shared a student’s perspective. Assistant Professor of Nursing Kelly Wilson announced the nursing class while Alexis Hill shared the significance of the nursing pins. Bishop and Wendy Martin, associate professor of nursing, pinned the class. Senior Josh Craig shared the significance of the lamp lighting while Harrison and Martin led the lighting of the lamps for the students. Bishop led the nursing pledge. Assistant Professor of Nursing Christy Skinner announced the class honors and Harrison closed the program with gratitude for the students and their sacrifices to complete the degree.
The fifty-two students were able to participate in the small, abbreviated ceremony held in the SARC, which allowed for safety protocol for the students and limited guests. A virtual event for graduates is slated in December followed by a virtual senior toast celebration. The institution plans to have a commencement celebration in the spring semester for all of the graduates.
