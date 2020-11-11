UPSON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OFFICE CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE BOARD OF COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE, FINANCE OFFICE & UPSON COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE HOURS THOMASTON, GA - Upson County from County Manager, Jason Tinsley In response to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 the Upson County Board of Commissioners Office and the Upson County Finance Office will be closed on Thursday November 12th and Friday November 13th. Both offices will reopen Monday, November, November 16th at 8:00 AM. Both offices will be available by phone during that time as employees will be working from home. Additionally, the Upson County Extension office will be closed until Monday, November 23, 2020. They can be reached by phone during normal business hours. “As always, the safety of our employees and our residents is our top priority,” County Manager Jason Tinsley noted. “We will continue to do all that we can to prevent the spread of this virus while we await a vaccine.”
No comments:
Post a Comment