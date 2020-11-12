LAMAR COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM GRAD RATE

The Lamar County School System is pleased to announce the graduating class of 2020 achieved a graduation rate of 88.52 percent, according to official graduation data released today by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE). 88.52% is the third highest graduation rate in the history of the Lamar County School System, and it is an impressive five percent higher than the state average of 83.25. By comparison, Lamar County saw a 5.27% increase in the graduation rate from 2019, outperforming the state of GA average increase of 1.8% from 2019.
The 2020 Lamar County graduation rate represents a 12.92 percentage point gain from the 2012 rate of 75.6 percent.
We are very proud of the trajectory of our school system. It's important to note that the graduation rate is a culmination of each student's educational experience (PreK-12). This number is a reflection of 18 years of investment by every staff member, family member, and community member. Each year, the overwhelming majority of Lamar County High School graduates completed their entire educational training within Lamar County.
The Lamar County School system strives for continual improvement in all endeavors. Today's release by the GaDOE confirms we are indeed on the right track. Just another reason why, "It's good to be us"!
