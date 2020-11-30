South Metro's News Leader
UGA Athletic Director To Retire
University of Georgia J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics
Greg McGarity
will retire on December 31, 2020, following 10 years of service as the UGA Athletic Association’s top administrator.
For the complete press release click
HERE
.
Posted by
Danny Bishop
at
4:02 PM
