Monday, November 30, 2020

UGA Athletic Director To Retire

University of Georgia J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity will retire on December 31, 2020, following 10 years of service as the UGA Athletic Association’s top administrator.

For the complete press release click HERE.
