Tuesday, November 17, 2020

MID-MONTH COVID-19 UPDATE

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Georgia and across the country, and studies show that transmission is occurring primarily through small gatherings. Here locally District 4 reports a rise in cases in multiple counties following Halloween particularly among school-aged children. The case count for teachers has remained stable.

Upson County reported 35 new cases for the first half of November, more than double the 16 cases reported in the last half of October; however, there was only one new hospitalization in Upson and there were zero deaths, the first time this has happened since the last half of July.

For the combined area including Upson and its bordering counties, cases increased from 175 the last half of October to 235 the first half of November. Deaths increased slightly from 8 to 11. Monroe County reported the most new cases at 55 and the most new deaths at 4. Crawford County reported the fewest new cases at 14. Crawford, Talbot and Upson Counties all reported zero deaths.

November 1 – 15, 2020

County

New Cases

New Deaths

Upson

35

0

Pike

25

1

Lamar

52

2

Monroe

55

4

Crawford

14

0

Taylor

15

1

Talbot

18

0

Meriwether

21

3

Spalding

127

5

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
 

8-County Area

New Cases

New Deaths

March 1 – 31

24

0

April 1 – 15

235

10

April 16 – 30

170

18

May 1 – 15

102 (lo)

11

May 16 – 31

164

15

June 1 – 15

112

15

June 15 – 30

239

6

July 1 – 15

348

5 (lo)

July 16 – 31

516

9

Aug 1 – 15

532 (hi)

23

Aug 16 – 31

359

30 (hi)

Sept 1 – 15

229

14

Sept 16 – 30

265

19

Oct 1 – 15

178

14

Oct 16 – 31

175

8

Nov 1 – 15

235

11

8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe, Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp

Avg Test Pos

March 1 – 31

5

0

 

 

April 1 – 15

134

5

 

 

April 16 – 30

77

13 (hi)

 

 

May 1 – 15

41

10

 

 

May 16 – 31

24

6

 

 

June 1 – 15

14 (lo)

6

1

 

June 16 – 30

60

3

0

 

July 1 – 15

38

2

5

 

July 16 – 31

78

(lo)

4

 

Aug 1 – 15

153 (hi)

4

9

 

Aug 16 – 31

37

6

5

 

Sept 1 – 15

65

4

7

 

Sept 16 – 30

73

3

7

 

Oct 1 – 15

29

6

10

6.6%

Oct 16 – 31

16

3

7

4.4%

Nov 1 – 15

35

0 (lo)

1

6.0%

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
