MID-MONTH COVID-19 UPDATE

Upson County reported 35 new cases for the first half of November, more than double the 16 cases reported in the last half of October; however, there was only one new hospitalization in Upson and there were zero deaths, the first time this has happened since the last half of July.
For the combined area including Upson and its bordering counties, cases increased from 175 the last half of October to 235 the first half of November. Deaths increased slightly from 8 to 11. Monroe County reported the most new cases at 55 and the most new deaths at 4. Crawford County reported the fewest new cases at 14. Crawford, Talbot and Upson Counties all reported zero deaths.
|
November 1 – 15, 2020
|
County
|
New Cases
|
New Deaths
|
Upson
|
35
|
0
|
Pike
|
25
|
1
|
Lamar
|
52
|
2
|
Monroe
|
55
|
4
|
Crawford
|
14
|
0
|
Taylor
|
15
|
1
|
Talbot
|
18
|
0
|
Meriwether
|
21
|
3
|
Spalding
|
127
|
5
|
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public
Health
|
8-County Area
|
New Cases
|
New Deaths
|
March
1 – 31
|
24
|
0
|
April
1 – 15
|
235
|
10
|
April
16 – 30
|
170
|
18
|
May
1 – 15
|
102 (lo)
|
11
|
May
16 – 31
|
164
|
15
|
June
1 – 15
|
112
|
15
|
June
15 – 30
|
239
|
6
|
July
1 – 15
|
348
|
5 (lo)
|
July
16 – 31
|
516
|
9
|
Aug
1 – 15
|
532 (hi)
|
23
|
Aug
16 – 31
|
359
|
30 (hi)
|
Sept
1 – 15
|
229
|
14
|
Sept
16 – 30
|
265
|
19
|
Oct
1 – 15
|
178
|
14
|
Oct
16 – 31
|
175
|
8
|
Nov
1 – 15
|
235
|
11
|
8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe, Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether
|
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public
Health
|
Upson
County
|
New Cases
|
New Deaths
|
New Hosp
|
Avg Test Pos
|
March
1 – 31
|
5
|
0
|
|
|
April
1 – 15
|
134
|
5
|
|
|
April
16 – 30
|
77
|
13 (hi)
|
|
|
May
1 – 15
|
41
|
10
|
|
|
May
16 – 31
|
24
|
6
|
|
|
June
1 – 15
|
14 (lo)
|
6
|
1
|
|
June
16 – 30
|
60
|
3
|
0
|
|
July
1 – 15
|
38
|
2
|
5
|
|
July
16 – 31
|
78
|
0 (lo)
|
4
|
|
Aug
1 – 15
|
153 (hi)
|
4
|
9
|
|
Aug
16 – 31
|
37
|
6
|
5
|
|
Sept
1 – 15
|
65
|
4
|
7
|
|
Sept
16 – 30
|
73
|
3
|
7
|
|
Oct
1 – 15
|
29
|
6
|
10
|
6.6%
|
Oct
16 – 31
|
16
|
3
|
7
|
4.4%
|
Nov
1 – 15
|
35
|
0 (lo)
|
1
|
6.0%
|
Source:
Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
