MONTHLY COVID-19 REPORT UPSON CO

Monthly COVID-19 Update for October 2020
From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)
New cases reported in October for Upson County and for the 8-County Area were significantly less than they were for September. Upson County only reported 45 new cases for October, the lowest number of monthly cases since March; however, new hospitalizations for Upson County have been steadily rising, from 9 in July, to 14 in August, 14 in September, and now 17 in October.
New deaths reported in October for the 8-County Area were less than they had been for the past 2 months, at only 22 compared to 33 in September and 53 in August. Upson County’s new deaths, however, increased from 7 in September to 9 in October. Upson County’s death rate per population remains high and ranks at #9 among Georgia’s 159 counties.
In the 8-County Area, Monroe reported the highest number of new cases at 72, followed by Pike at 62 and Lamar at 58. Talbot County reported the lowest cases at only 10. Upson County reported the highest number of deaths at 9, with all of the 7 surrounding counties reporting 3 or fewer.
