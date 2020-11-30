SOUTHERN CRESCENT TECHNICAL COLLEGE COMMENCEMENT

Southern Crescent Technical College President Dr. Alvetta Thomas announced recently that the College will host its annual commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday outside the SCTC Education and Training Complex at Ellis Crossing just north of the Griffin Campus.
This ceremony, which is a socially-distanced outdoor ceremony with limited guest attendance, honors graduates from fall 2019, spring 2020, summer 2020 and fall 2020 semesters.
The speaker for the 10 am ceremony is Dr. Lily Henson, Chief Executive Officer at Piedmont Henry Hospital. Graduates from all Allied Health, Arts and Sciences, Business, and Computer Information Systems programs will participate in this ceremony.
The speaker for the 2 p.m. ceremony is Scott Pearson, president of Peterbilt of Atlanta, LLC. Graduates from all Industrial Technology, Film Technology, Public Safety, and Professional Services programs as well as Adult Education programs will participate in this ceremony.
