400 NEW JOBS FOR BUTTS COUNTY

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. will make a significant and long-term investment in opening a Southeastern U.S. manufacturing and distribution hub near the City of Jackson in Butts County, creating nearly 400 jobs.
“MasterBrand’s investment in Georgia is a testament to the state’s unmatched logistics infrastructure, pro-business climate, and top-notch workforce,” said Governor Kemp. “I look forward to seeing the new jobs and opportunities MasterBrand’s Southeastern U.S. hub creates for the hardworking Georgians of Butts County.”
MasterBrand Cabinets is the premier kitchen and bath cabinet producer in the U.S., holding the largest share of the cabinets market. The business offers a full range of cabinet styles and price points sold through multiple channels, including home retailers, builders, and dealers.
“We have seen a lot of opportunity and accelerated demand in value-priced cabinetry. Over the years, we have positioned our business to capture that growth. Adding a facility in Georgia helps us expand our reach and meet customer needs,” said Dave Banyard, president of MasterBrand Cabinets. “I am proud of our MasterBrand culture, and we look forward to adding new associates to join our strong team and be part of our success.”
The company plans to open their manufacturing and distribution operations at an existing 840,000-square-foot facility located adjacent to Interstate 75 and Arthur Bolton Parkway on Midway Road. MasterBrand will create nearly 400 jobs in the local community, including manufacturing and distribution positions, along with careers in management and supervision. MasterBrand is preparing the space and equipment, and expects to be fully operational in the upcoming months. Individuals interested in opportunities with MasterBrand are encouraged to visit masterbrand.com/careers for additional information.
“The Butts County Development Authority is extremely pleased to welcome MasterBrand Cabinets to our community,” said Development Authority Chair John Harkness. “We are excited about the opportunities this venture brings to our area of the state, and the addition of approximately 400 jobs will be a significant stimulus to our local economy. With a location that provides immediate access to I-75, MasterBrand will not only bring value to Butts County, but to our neighboring counties and communities as well. Welcome, MasterBrand!”
“Our vision for Butts County is to attract high-quality industries that will become not just an employer or an economic engine, but a partner in our community, as well,” said Ken Rivers, chairman of the Butts County Board of Commissioners. “The Board of Commissioners’ Office is proud to welcome MasterBrand Cabinets to Butts County, and we look forward to crafting a lasting and meaningful relationship with the company and their associates in the years to come.”
Director of Advanced Manufacturing Ashley Varnum represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Butts County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, Georgia Power, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.
“After receiving the ranking as No. 1 State for Doing Business for eight years in a row from Site Selection magazine, we are excited to announce another success story for our state. I want to welcome MasterBrand to Georgia, and thank them for choosing Butts County for their Southeastern U.S. manufacturing and distribution hub,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “It is great to be able to announce another 400 jobs for our state, especially as we are still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful for the work of the Butts County Development Authority and of our other partners throughout Georgia as we continue to ensure support for businesses and create new opportunities.”
