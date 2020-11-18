COMPLAINTS ON A BUSINESS NOT FOLLOWING THE GOV. EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Complaints on a facility that we regulate (Food Service, Body Art Studio, Tourist Accommodation or Public Swimming Pool) should go to the local Environmental Health Office. We will need the following information included in the complaint so that it can be followed up on.
- Facility Name
- County located in
- Concerns
Complaints on a facility that we do not regulate (not a Food Service, Body Art Studio, Tourist Accommodation or Public Swimming Pool) should go to:
- www.gov.georgia.gov click on “Constituent Services Online Form”
- Select COVID-19 Concerns and enter your complaint
- They will be required to enter their contact information
Hayla Folden
Public Information Officer
District 4, Georgia Department of Public Health
