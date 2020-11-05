UPSON BOC AGENDA 11/10/20

Regular Commission Meeting
November 10, 2020 - 6:00 P.M.
THE MEETING WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON YOUTUBE PLEASE COPY THE LINK BELOW
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Norman Allen
II. INVOCATION
III. PLEDGE
IV. PUBLIC HEARING
Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncountyga.org by November 9, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.
The REZ2020-07 applicant is Roland Hockenhull of Thomaston. Mr. Hockenhull has requested rezoning of 420 East County Road from A-R to C-2. The 1.0 acre property is more referred to as being in Land Lot 213 of the 10th Land District and found on Tax Map 043C Parcel 031.
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS
Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncountyga.org by November 9, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
a. October 27, 2020 Joint Project Budget Minutes
b. October 27, 2020 Regular Meeting Minutes
c. Approval of the 2021 Holiday Schedule
d. Approval of the 2021 Board of Commissioner’s Meeting Schedule
VII. NEW BUSINESS
e. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments
No comments:
Post a Comment