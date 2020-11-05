Two Senate Runoffs ? Presidential Flip ?

The counting of absentee ballots continued into Thursday night with totals reported from the metro Atlanta area and Savannah that created significant changes in two statewide races.
David Perdue and Jon Ossoff now appear headed into a runoff putting both Georgia senate races on the January 5th ballot.
Reverend Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler will face off in the other senate seat.
The outcome of both races will likely determine which party controls the senate as Georgia becomes the center of the political universe for the next two months.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that as of 10:35 p.m. there are approximately 14,097 ballots still outstanding.
- Clayton County: 4,355
- Cobb County: 700
- Floyd County: 444
- Forsyth County: 1,545
- Gwinnett County: 4,800
- Laurens County: 1,797
- Taylor County: 456
There is also the potential of 8,899 military ballots that could be counted if they arrive by 5 pm Friday.
Georgia has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 when Bill Clinton carried the state but the latest totals have reduced the lead in the presidential race to less than 1,800 votes.
Georgia law automatically calls for a recount in a race that is within .5%.
