UPSON BOC AGENDA 11/24/20

UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Regular Commission Meeting
Regular Commission Meeting
November 24, 2020 - 6:00 P.M.
THE MEETING WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON YOUTUBE PLEASE COPY THE FOLLOWING LINK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2eGmYc-ooba5KStmOeXkw
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER - Chairman Norman Allen
II. INVOCATION
III. PLEDGE
IV. PUBLIC HEARING
The Upson County Board of Commissioners will have a Public Hearing for the proposed 2021 budget on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. A copy of the proposed budget is available for review in the Upson County Commissioners office at 106 East Lee Street, Suite 110, Thomaston, GA 30286 Monday-Friday from 8:00-5:00.
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS
Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncountyga.org by November 23, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
The Upson County Board of Commissioners will have a Public Hearing for the proposed 2021 budget on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. A copy of the proposed budget is available for review in the Upson County Commissioners office at 106 East Lee Street, Suite 110, Thomaston, GA 30286 Monday-Friday from 8:00-5:00.
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS
Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncountyga.org by November 23, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
- a. November 5, 2020 Work Session Minutes
- b. November 10, 2020 Regular Meeting Minutes
- c. Approval of Beer and Wine License Renewals
- d. Discussion and possible approval on a Moratorium on convenience stores
- e. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comment
No comments:
Post a Comment