LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR THE 8-COUNTY AREA

New cases reported in October for Upson County and for the 8-County Area were significantly less than they were for September. Upson County only reported 45 new cases for October, the lowest number of monthly cases since March; however, new hospitalizations for Upson County have been steadily rising, from 9 in July, to 14 in August, 14 in September, and now 17 in October.
New deaths reported in October for the 8-County Area were less than they had been for the past 2 months, at only 22 compared to 33 in September and 53 in August. Upson County’s new deaths, however, increased from 7 in September to 9 in October. Upson County’s death rate per population remains high and ranks at #9 among Georgia’s 159 counties.
In the 8-County Area, Monroe reported the highest number of new cases at 72, followed by Pike at 62 and Lamar at 58. Talbot County reported the lowest cases at only 10. Upson County reported the highest number of deaths at 9, with all of the 7 surrounding counties reporting 3 or fewer.
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp.
March 2020
5
0
Not Available
April 2020
211
18
Not Available
May 2020
65
16
Not Available
June 2020
74
9
1
July 2020
116
2
9
Aug 2020
190
10
14
Sept 2020
138
7
14
Oct 2020
45
9
17
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
8-County Area
New Cases
New Deaths
March 2020
24
0
April 2020
405
28
May 2020
266
26
June 2020
351
21
July 2020
864
14
Aug 2020
891
53
Sept 2020
494
33
Oct 2020
353
22
8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,
Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
County
New Cases
New Deaths
Upson
45
9
Pike
62
1
Lamar
58
2
Monroe
72
3
Crawford
29
1
Taylor
24
1
Talbot
10
2
Meriwether
53
3
Totals
353
22
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
