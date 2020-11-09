Monday, November 9, 2020

LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR THE 8-COUNTY AREA

  

From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)

 

New cases reported in October for Upson County and for the 8-County Area were significantly less than they were for September. Upson County only reported 45 new cases for October, the lowest number of monthly cases since March; however, new hospitalizations for Upson County have been steadily rising, from 9 in July, to 14 in August, 14 in September, and now 17 in October.

 

New deaths reported in October for the 8-County Area were less than they had been for the past 2 months, at only 22 compared to 33 in September and 53 in August. Upson County’s new deaths, however, increased from 7 in September to 9 in October. Upson County’s death rate per population remains high and ranks at #9 among Georgia’s 159 counties. 

 

In the 8-County Area, Monroe reported the highest number of new cases at 72, followed by Pike at 62 and Lamar at 58.  Talbot County reported the lowest cases at only 10. Upson County reported the highest number of deaths at 9, with all of the 7 surrounding counties reporting 3 or fewer.


 

Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp.

 

 

 

 

March 2020

5

0

Not Available

 

 

 

 

April 2020

211

18

Not Available

 

 

 

 

May 2020

65

16

Not Available

 

 

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1

 

 

 

 

July 2020

116

2

9

 

 

 

 

Aug 2020

190

10

14

 

 

 

 

Sept 2020

138

7

14

 

 

 

 

Oct 2020

45

9

17

 

 

 

 

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

 

 

8-County Area

New Cases

New Deaths

 

 

 

March 2020

24

0

 

 

 

April 2020

405

28

 

 

 

May 2020

266

26

 

 

 

June 2020

351

21

 

 

 

July 2020

864

14

 

 

 

Aug 2020

891

53

 

 

 

Sept 2020

494

33

 

 

 

Oct 2020

353

22

 

 

 

8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,

Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

 

 

County

New Cases

New Deaths

 

 

 

Upson

45

9

 

 

 

Pike

62

1

 

 

 

Lamar

58

2

 

 

 

Monroe

72

3

 

 

 

Crawford

29

1

 

 

 

Taylor

24

1

 

 

 

Talbot

10

2

 

 

 

Meriwether

53

3

 

 

 

Totals

353

22

 

 

 

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

 

 

