SPALDING CO BOARD OF ELECTIONS UPDATE

The tabulation comes on the heels of an attempt by several members identifying themselves as members of the Spalding County and Georgia Republican Party gathered outside the elections office on the night of November 5th demanding that they be allowed to observe the counting of electoral ballots.
The Spalding County Sheriff’s Department was called after several Spalding County Election Board employees feared for their lives when individuals began to pound and hit on the doors and windows of the office. The interference occurred as county officials were verifying the eligibility of provisional ballots in preparation for the tabulation of provisional ballots scheduled to take place later this afternoon.
Ms. Marcia Ridley, Spalding County Elections supervisor stated, “My staff was in the process of ensuring that the provisional ballots received from the county’s 18 precincts on November 3rd were eligible. We are required to verify voter eligibility before the ballot can be opened or tabulated. The staff was working well into the night just as we always do during an election. The process of counting each legal ballot must follow the guidelines issued by the Georgia Secretary of State."
"At approximately 5:30 pm a group of citizens arrived at the office demanding entry. The group of nearly 40 people included Spalding County Commissioner James Dutton, District 2. I made the decision to protect my staff and deny entry to the election’s office. As Elections Supervisor, my job is to not only secure and count every legal ballot, but to ensure that my staff is out of harms way. The Spalding County Elections Board is non -partisan and our mission is to ensure Democracy is preserved.”
The incident occurred as thousands of poll workers across the country go through the process of verifying that only registered voters can cast a ballot. The Spalding County Board of Elections is committed to ensuring that every legally registered voter who cast a ballot in the November 3rd election will have their vote counted.
If the registrars determine after the polls close, but not later than three days following the primary or election, that the person casting the provisional ballot timely registered to vote and was eligible and entitled to vote in such primary or election, the registrars shall notify the election superintendent and the provisional ballot shall be counted and included the county’s or municipality’s certified election results. For more information, contact Spalding County Board of Elections Supervisor Marcia Ridley at (770)-467- 4245.
