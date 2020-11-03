NEW HOURS FOR UPSON CO COVID-19 TESTING

NEW HOURS FOR DRIVE-THRU COVID-19 TESTING
District 4 Public Health offers free COVID-19 drive-through testing every Wednesday at Upson Regional Medical Center in the lower level of the parking deck. This week the hours for testing are changing due to the Daylight Savings Time Change, and testing will be offered from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended and can be completed at covid19.dph.ga.gov. If you are unable to pre-register, it is OK to just go to the testing site and fill out the paperwork there. The test is done by nasal swab and the average turnaround time for lab results is 2 days.
