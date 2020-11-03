GRIFFIN-SPALDING CO SCHOOLS PARTNERS WITH PURPOSITY

GSCS Partners with Purposity: Your Tool for Good GSCS Needs Followers to Download the App and Help Fill Student Needs Griffin, GA – The Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) recently announced a partnership with Purposity, an app connecting users with one-to-one needs in their community. The partnership aims to fulfill the essential needs of students in Griffin-Spalding. If you knew a kid down the street had a simple need – say she needed sneakers for school – chances are you’d help, right? But, it’s hard to know the needs of real people in your community because there’s never been a way to connect people who could really use help with people who want to offer it. Enter a new app: Purposity. Its name comes from purpose + generosity, and it’s designed to connect the individual needs of people near you with neighbors, like you.
