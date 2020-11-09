STABBING REPORT IN THOMASTON MONDAY AFTERNOON

Black female approximately 50 years of age was found at the apartment with multiple stab wounds. She told officers her son did it, gave his name and a description. He was seen running from the apartment just prior to the police arriving. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit a few blocks away.
The victims condition was critical and she is being air lifted to Macon. Due to the investigation being in its preliminary stages we are not releasing names at this time. It appears to be some type of domestic dispute.
