Upson Regional Medical Center is proud to welcome cardiologist Ryan Macwar, M.D., to Upson Cardiology. Dr. Macwar will be instrumental in assisting with the startup of Upson’s interventional cardiac cath lab beginning in December 2020. The interventional cardiac cath lab will give Upson the ability to perform procedures to treat more complex heart conditions, including emergency treatment of many heart attacks.
Dr. Macwar comes to Upson from Florida Heart Institute in Tampa, Florida. He is board certified in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease, and internal medicine, and nuclear medicine. He specializes in a variety of invasive cardiac procedures as well as imaging exams. Dr. Macwar has also authored a number of academic publicationsthroughout his career.
Dr. Macwar earned his medical degree at the University Mohammed V School of Medicine in Morocco. He completed his cardiology fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, his advanced imaging cardiac MRI fellowship at Duke University, his advanced imaging nuclear cardiology fellowship at Yale University, and his interventional cardiology fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
Dr. Macwar is excited to join the Upson team. “I wanted to bring my skills to an organization that is committed to growing its cardiology services based on needs within its population. Working with Upson staff and the many healthcare professionals throughout middle Georgia, I’m confident we will make a positive impact on people’s health through this new interventional cardiology program,” he said.
Sue Mangum, Upson Regional Medical Center’s Director of Cardiology and Imaging Services, said “We are looking forward to working with Dr. Macwar in bringing this new and exciting treatment to our community. His expertise will be of great benefit—we know this program will improve health and save lives throughout middle Georgia.”
Upson Cardiology is located at 612 W. Gordon St. (Suite C). For appointments, call 706-646-5712.
