AN ELECTION RELATED STABBING OFF BARNESVILLE STREET ELECTION NIGHT

On November 3. 2020 at approximately 8:40pm Thomaston Police Officers responded to the Big Chic parking lot located at 222 Barnesville St., Thomaston Georgia in reference to a stabbing. Upon their arrival they found a black male, identified as Jaylan Harris, 19 years of age, laying in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. TPD Officers and Upson County Deputies immediately rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived. Other Officers and Deputies secured the scene and began identifying witnesses.
Upon further investigation it was determined that the actual fight occurred in the yard of 216 Beal St., where a large crowd had gathered, behind Big Chic and the victim was moved to the Big Chic parking lot after the fight and prior to the police arriving. The crime scene was expanded to include the residence of 216 Beal Street and several individuals at that location were detained. According to information obtained in the preliminary investigation there was an alleged social media post made by the victim in support of President Trump. The alleged post sparked a heated social media dispute between multiple parties that ultimately lead to a physical altercation between the victim and multiple offenders at 216 Beal Street. During the altercation the victim was stabbed multiple times.
TPD Investigators were able to obtain a video of the assault filmed by a bystander. As result of the preliminary investigation and at the time of this release we have identified three offenders and they are currently in custody. They were identified as Salvalas Everett, 19 years of age, Jamiricale Everatte, 17 years of age, and Deshawn Barkley, 20 years of age. All three offenders have been charged with aggravated assault and are being held at the Upson County jail. All three offenders are related and residents of Thomaston, Georgia.
Additional charges and arrests are pending further investigation which is ongoing at this time. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact Lt. Brian Hammock at 706-647-5455.
Michael Richardson
Chief of Police
Thomaston Police Department
Office: 706-647-5455
