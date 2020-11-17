GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS ANNOUNCE INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT

Griffin, GA - On Tuesday, November 17, the Griffin-Spalding Board of Education appointed Executive Director of Secondary Education Dr. Donald Warren as the interim superintendent of the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS). Dr. Warren will begin his role as interim superintendent on November 30 continuing until the hiring process is complete and the new superintendent is in place.
Dr. Donald Warren is the GSCS Executive Director of Secondary Education. In this role, he supervises all middle and high school principals along with career and technical education. He also works with the middle and high school counselors. He came to GSCS after serving as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction & Director of Learning and Leadership for Henry County Schools for five years. Dr. Warren spent the majority of his career in the Houston County School District as a high school mathematics teacher, assistant principal (elementary and middle) and principal (Warner Robins Middle School) in Warner Robins, Georgia. He holds the Doctor of Education and Specialist degrees in Educational Leadership from the University of Georgia (2002, 1998), a Master’s degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Georgia College and State University (1997) and a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Information Systems from Georgia Southwestern State University (1990). For additional professional development, Dr. Warren has completed Harvard University’s National Institute for Urban School Leaders in the School of Graduate Education as well as programs from the Georgia School Superintendent’s Association such as the Planning, Funding and Budgeting Institute, the District Office Professional Development Program and the Superintendent’s Professional Development Program
