ARMED ROBBERY IN CONCORD

Pike County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Allen Stop and Shop in Concord last night at 9:33 p.m. . Two African-American males had entered the store armed with a rifle and demanded money from the cash registers. The suspects were wearing masks while committing the robbery. Both suspects fled the store to a passenger car that was waiting for them a short distance from the store. The vehicle left traveling southbound on Roberts Quarters Road. The store employees were not injured during the robbery.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 770-567-8431. Callers may remain anonymous.
No comments:
Post a Comment