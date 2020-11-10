UPSON BOC ANNOUNCES NEW RECREATION DIRECTOR

“We are looking forward to having Shaka lead our great team at the Thomaston-Upson County Recreation Department,” said County Manager W. Jason Tinsley. “After an extensive search, it was very clear that her expertise and experience in parks and recreation and her vision for innovative programs and creative strategies would serve our community well as we enter this next chapter.”
The selection of Mrs. Johnson to head the department was the culmination of a national search involving the review of over 20 candidates and it reflects Upson County’s desire to instill a dynamic and fresh approach in its continued efforts to continually enhance the quality of County services.
The Mercer Group, Inc. was the lead consultant engaged in the process. Also, special thanks go to the following people that assisted Tinsley with the recruitment effort:
- Upson County Human Resources Coordinator, Cherie Spillers
- Upson County Extension Agent, Hailey Robinson
- Thomaston-Upson County Schools Director of Human Resources, Jeff Kelly
- Executive Director of the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association, Steve Card
- Parks and Recreation Director of the City of Jefferson,
With a passion and gift for athletics, Mrs. Johnson has been involved in programs such as gymnastics, basketball and track from a very young age. She strives to enhance the lives of youth through various avenues in hopes to assist them in lifelong success. Johnson is currently employed by the City of Riverdale as the Program Manager of Athletics. She has worked with professional sports organizations such as the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Thrashers as well as interned with several University of Georgia athletic departments such as marketing/promotions, sponsorships and event management to name a few. Johnson had the unique opportunity to coordinate athletic tournaments for the NCAA, SEC (Southeastern Conference) and GRPA (Georgia Recreation and Parks Association).
Shaka Johnson graduated from the University of Georgia in three and a half years receiving a Bachelor’s of Science in Education degree in Sports Studies. During her tenure, Johnson was also a track and field athlete receiving several accolades in education and athletics. “I am excited to embark on a new adventure with Upson County” remarked Mrs. Johnson
