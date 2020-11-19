Father And Child Found Dead Outside Butts County Waffle House

Christopher Gage McKinzie, 26, and his son Sawyer Gage McKinzie, were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders.
Christopher was found unresponsive in the drivers seat, Sawyer was in a car seat in the rear. McKinzie's girlfriend, Kortnie Payne was unconscious in the front passenger seat but had a faint pulse, she was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.
Officers said that both McKinzie and Payne worked at the Waffle House and that McKinzie got off at midnight, drove to his mother's home to pick up Sawyer and returned to wait on Payne to get off around 2:30 am. Investigators speculate that Payne thought both Christopher and Sawyer were asleep and fell asleep herself.
McKinzie’s mother found all three passed out in the car and called police at 6 am.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is believed to be the cause of death, the vehicle was not running when found but the ignition switch was in the "on" position.
Investigator Richard Gandy said that there was a known problem with the vehicle's exhaust system, parts had been ordered to make repairs but they had not arrived. The exhaust pipe had been cut off underneath the car and apparently led to the exhaust fumes filling the passenger compartment. McKinzie likely was not aware how deadly the problem was.
McKinzie was born in Thomaston but grew up in Forsyth and graduated from Mary Persons High School in 2013.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
