GORDON STATE AND SCTC SIGN ARTICULATION AGREEMENT

Southern Crescent Technical College, Gordon Sign Articulation Agreement
Gordon State College President Kirk A. Nooks and Southern Crescent Technical College President Alvetta P. Thomas signed an articulation agreement Thursday to facilitate the transfer of courses from SCTC for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Gordon State.
This agreement, signed by both parties virtually, establishes a plan whereby an undergraduate student may first attend Southern Crescent Technical College, an institution accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to complete an associate degree and then transfer to Gordon State College to complete a bachelor’s degree where offered on campus, online, at Gordon State’s McDonough Center or at Southern Crescent Technical College’s Henry Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment