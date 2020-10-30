Congressmen Ferguson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Third district congressmen Drew Ferguson has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 following a Trump rally in Manchester featuring Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday.
Governor Kemp said Friday that he and his wife have tested negative but as a precaution, they will quarantine for the time being.
Upson County Commission Chairman Norman Allen told 101 News he attended the rally, shook hands and had a conversation with the congressman and sometimes during the rally, mask were worn and sometimes not.
Chairman Allen told 101 News Friday that he is taking every precaution and keeping an eye out for symptoms. Governor Kemp and his wife attended a press conference at the Upson County Courthouse Wednesday but masks were worn.
