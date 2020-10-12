Weekly COVID-19 Report

Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report) and the Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub (https://covid-hub.gio.georgia.gov/).
Last week the state of Georgia reported 8,191 new cases and 259 new deaths. At the end of the week there were 1,214 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 82% of all ICU beds were in use. Overall positivity rate for testing was 9.9%, but average positivity for daily testing was down to 5.6%.
The county with the highest case rate per 100,000 population is Chattahoochee County, home of Fort Benning. Its case rate is 15,011 compared to the 3,059 case rate for the State. The one and only county in Georgia with zero COVID-19 deaths is Taliaferro County (pronounced “Tolliver”) located in east Georgia.
Locally for Upson County and its surrounding 7 counties, Monroe County had the highest number of new cases last week at 23, followed by Pike at 15, Upson at 12, Lamar and Crawford 10, and Meriwether 6. Taylor County only reported 2 cases and Talbot County zero cases.
Upson County reported the most new deaths at 4, followed by Monroe at 2.
Pike, Lamar, Crawford, Taylor and Meriwether reported 1
death each.
Talbot County stands out last week as reporting zero deaths as well as zero cases.
|
Week of 10/4 thru 10/10, Sunday thru Saturday
|
GEORGIA
|
New Cases
|
New Deaths
|
|
8,191
|
259
|
|
|
|
COUNTY
|
New Cases
|
New Deaths
|
Upson
|
12
|
4
|
Pike
|
15
|
1
|
Lamar
|
10
|
1
|
Monroe
|
23
|
2
|
Crawford
|
10
|
1
|
Taylor
|
2
|
1
|
Talbot
|
0
|
0
|
Meriwether
|
6
|
1
|
8-County Totals
|
78
|
11
No comments:
Post a Comment