PIKE CO BOC WORKSHOP

POST AGENDA PIKE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WORKSHOP 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 The Pike County Board of Commissioners held a Workshop on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the Courthouse, Main Courtroom, 16001 Barnesville Street, Zebulon, Georgia. Chairman Briar Johnson convened the workshop and Commissioners Tim Daniel, Tim Guy, Jason Proctor and James Jenkins attended. County Manager Brandon Rogers, County Attorney Rob Morton and County Clerk Angela Blount were also present. (O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1(e) (2)) 1. CALL TO ORDER ................................................................................. Chairman J. Briar Johnson 2. INVOCATION…………………………………………………….…………...Silent Invocation 3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE................................................................ Chairman J. Briar Johnson 4. APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA - (O.C.G A. § 50-14-1 (e) (1)) Motion/second by Commissioners Proctor/Daniel to approve the agenda, motion carried 5-0. 5. NEW BUSINESS a. Review and Discussion of the Code of Pike County, Georgia. County Manager Brandon Rogers addressed the Board stating there are changes that need to be discussed in reference to the Code of Pike County. • Hotel/Motel Tax – How much should the tax be and should this include B & Bs, Venmos, etc. The Board of Commissioners discussed the tax should be 5%. B & Bs, Venmos, any tourist accommodation including short term rentals should be included in the tax and must obtain a business license. Commissioner Jenkins would like to see a maximum height put on hotels/motels of four stories. • Multi-Family Housing – Discussion took place on setbacks, sewer, overlay districts and state highways. The Board discussed multi-family housing on state highways with overlays. The state highways for overlays would consist of Hwy 18, Hwy 19, Hwy 109, Hwy 362 and Hwy 74. • Plat approval chain of custody - Who approves what and how it is checked off. The Commissioners would like to see the Director of Planning and Development handle the plat approval chain. The Director would accept the plat and present it to Public Works, Sheriff’s Department, Water and Sewer Department, and the Board of Education for approval instead of the applicant being responsible for getting approval from each department. The Director would like plats to be submitted on paper no less than 18” x 24” in size, along with a digital copy. • Boards and Appointments – Does the County need certain Boards? Pike County Clean and Beautiful – This is an authority, and the status is inactive. Advisory Task Force – Move forward with abolishing the Board. West Central Georgia Joint Authority – This is an authority and County Attorney Rob Morton will look further into this Board, the status is inactive. Pike Area Transportation Committee – Move forward with abolishing the Board. Page 2 of 2 Pike County Environmental – This Board will be appointed as needed. Appointees will consist of a representative from Health Department, Board of Appeals, Planning and Development, Board of Commissioners and Water Authority to form a Board. • Public Comment – Should public comment on the Board of Commissioners agenda be limited to citizens and property owners only? The Board would like for the public comment to be limited to citizens and property owners of Pike County. • Animal Control – County Manager Brandon Rogers discussed changes that needed to be made to the Animal Control ordinance. The changes include under Nuisance remove barks, whines, or howls per the standard set forth in Section 91.13, changes made to Livestock Regulations and Enforcement and Penalties. CM Rogers stated he will get all the information together and will get with County Attorney. Additional information will be gathered on what to do with unclaimed animals if a person is detained. • Intern/Volunteer Policy – The Board of Commissioners discussed moving forward with creating a policy. • Allow County Clerk to enter Executive Session – County Manager Brandon Rogers addressed the Board stating he would like to see the Clerk attend Executive Sessions and maintain the legal documentation required by law in reference to Executive Sessions. Concerns were discussed. The Board left the decision up to the County Manager. County Manager Brandon Rogers stated he wants to move forward with this. CM Rogers also requested clarification in the ordinance on Post Agenda since the Board of Commissioners meetings are getting longer. The Post Agenda is action minutes which by law is required to be published within 2 business days of the meeting adjournment and should include the names of the Commissioners in attendance, the subject summary, and actions taken. County Attorney Rob Morton stated the Pike County code already reflects Post Agenda verbiage. • Subdivision Classification – What classifies as a subdivision; number of lots Planning and Development can approve and if so, what conditions? The Board of Commissioners discussed a major subdivision classified as 20 lots or anything with an interior road no matter how many lots. • Land Splits – Should Planning and Development Director approve land splits that fit a criteria and what is that criteria? The Board would like land splits to go back to the approval of the Planning and Development Director. (Revert back to the previous ordinance) • Addressing – Updating the code to show addressing is provided by Planning and Development and not 911. This will be updated in the ordinance. County Manager Brandon Rogers noted he was contacted by a Veterans Medical Transport employee regarding several houses in the county does not have address numbers visible; rather mailbox is located across the street or no mailbox. Rogers stated he would like to see the county enforce mandatory address number signs going forward. County Attorney Rob Morton stated address signage is in the ordinance. • Noise Ordinance – The Board discussed having a Nuisance ordinance. County Attorney Rob Morton stated the Board may want to consider calling it an Annoyance Ordinance. County Manager Brandon Rogers will get with County Attorney to come up with an ordinance they can present to the Board for approval. County Attorney Rob Morton noted the Hazardous Waste plan should be removed from the ordinance; the code should be law on
