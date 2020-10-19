Monday, October 19, 2020

UPSON'S COVID 19 UPDATE

 Mid-Month COVID-19 Update

October 15, 2020

 

From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)

 

For Upson County, the reported cases for the first half of October declined compared to the last half of September, dropping from 73 down to 29. Upson’s deaths, however, doubled from 3 to 6. Upson continues to have a high death rate per population, ranking Number 8 out of the 159 counties in the State.

 

For the 8-County Area, including Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe, Crawford, Taylor, Talbot and Meriwether Counties, the cases and deaths for the first half of October were both less than they were for the last half of September. Pike and Monroe Counties had the highest number of cases at 37 each, and Talbot County had the lowest at only 1 case. Upson County had the highest number of deaths at 6 with Monroe second at 2, and all the other counties with 1 death each.

 

The full report, with all of the bi-monthly case numbers and death numbers, can be found on our website, fun101fm.com.

 

 

 

Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

 

 

 

March 1 – 31

5

0

 

 

 

April 1 – 15

134

5

 

 

 

April 16 – 30

77

13 (hi)

 

 

 

May 1 – 15

41

10

 

 

 

May 16 – 31

24

6

 

 

 

June 1 – 15

14 (lo)

6

 

 

 

June 15 – 30

60

3

 

 

 

July 1 – 15

38

2

 

 

 

July 15 – 31

78

(lo)

 

 

 

Aug 1 – 15

153 (hi)

4

 

 

 

Aug 16 – 31

37

6

 

 

 

Sept 1 – 15

65

4

 

 

 

Sept 16 – 30

73

3

 

 

 

Oct 1 – 15

29

6

 

 

 

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health




SURROUNDING COUNTIES

8-County Area

New Cases

New Deaths

 

 

 

March 1 – 31

24

0

 

 

 

April 1 – 15

235

10

 

 

 

April 16 – 30

170

18

 

 

 

May 1 – 15

102 (lo)

11

 

 

 

May 16 – 31

164

15

 

 

 

June 1 – 15

112

15

 

 

 

June 15 – 30

239

6

 

 

 

July 1 – 15

348

5 (lo)

 

 

 

July 16 – 31

516

9

 

 

 

Aug 1 – 15

532 (hi)

23

 

 

 

Aug 16 – 31

359

30 (hi)

 

 

 

Sept 1 – 15

229

14

 

 

 

Sept 16 – 30

265

19

 

 

 

Oct 1 – 15

178

14

 

 

 

8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,

Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

