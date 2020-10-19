UPSON'S COVID 19 UPDATE

Mid-Month COVID-19 Update
October 15, 2020
From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)
For Upson County, the reported cases for the first half of October declined compared to the last half of September, dropping from 73 down to 29. Upson’s deaths, however, doubled from 3 to 6. Upson continues to have a high death rate per population, ranking Number 8 out of the 159 counties in the State.
For the 8-County Area, including Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe, Crawford, Taylor, Talbot and Meriwether Counties, the cases and deaths for the first half of October were both less than they were for the last half of September. Pike and Monroe Counties had the highest number of cases at 37 each, and Talbot County had the lowest at only 1 case. Upson County had the highest number of deaths at 6 with Monroe second at 2, and all the other counties with 1 death each.
The full report, with all of the bi-monthly case numbers and death numbers, can be found on our website, fun101fm.com.
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
March 1 – 31
5
0
April 1 – 15
134
5
April 16 – 30
77
13 (hi)
May 1 – 15
41
10
May 16 – 31
24
6
June 1 – 15
14 (lo)
6
June 15 – 30
60
3
July 1 – 15
38
2
July 15 – 31
78
0 (lo)
Aug 1 – 15
153 (hi)
4
Aug 16 – 31
37
6
Sept 1 – 15
65
4
Sept 16 – 30
73
3
Oct 1 – 15
29
6
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
8-County Area
New Cases
New Deaths
March 1 – 31
24
0
April 1 – 15
235
10
April 16 – 30
170
18
May 1 – 15
102 (lo)
11
May 16 – 31
164
15
June 1 – 15
112
15
June 15 – 30
239
6
July 1 – 15
348
5 (lo)
July 16 – 31
516
9
Aug 1 – 15
532 (hi)
23
Aug 16 – 31
359
30 (hi)
Sept 1 – 15
229
14
Sept 16 – 30
265
19
Oct 1 – 15
178
14
8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,
Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
