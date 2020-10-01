AN UPSONIAN IS GORDON STATE'S NEW DIR OF HR

Gordon State Welcomes Brown as Director of Human Resources
BY: KATHERYNE A. FIELDS, Gordon State College Director of Marketing
BARNESVILLE, GA - Gordon State College recently announced Madelyn Brown has been named the director of Human Resources.
Brown’s position directs the college and its employees in processes and procedures related to recruitment, employment, benefits management, salary administration, performance evaluation, training/professional development and employee relations for more than 500 faculty and staff.
“We are excited to have Madelyn Brown join our team,” said President Kirk A. Nooks. “Her vast experience in human resources will help us to strategically attract, develop and retain a talented and diverse faculty and staff who will in turn support our students and college.”
Brown brings more than 28 years in human resources to Highlander Nation. She recently served as vice president for Strategic HR Partners and the last three years as senior executive director for continuous improvement and human resources at Columbus Technical College. At Columbus Tech, Brown reports leading an increase in professional development participation by 81 percent and employee satisfaction rating by 14 percent. She also served as a director of human resources for the Technical College System of Georgia and West Georgia Technical College, for a total of 12 years in the TCSG.
Brown said, “I am one of those quirky people who loves human resources, from compliance to professional development and all the points in between. I find great satisfaction in developing relationships with faculty and staff then partnering with team members to discover ways we can all achieve greater levels of success. I look forward to being a part of Highlander Nation.”
Brown holds a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resources from the University of Georgia and is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources from the Human Resources Certification Institute. She served as past president for the Columbus Chapter of the Society for Human Resources, treasurer of the Georgia Chapter of College and University Professional Association for Human Resources and a former board member for United Way’s Chattahoochee Valley Chapter.
Brown, a native of Haralson County who has lived in Upson County since 2016, will begin her career with GSC on campus Thursday.
