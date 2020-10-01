CITY OF THOMASTON ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION

Arbor Day Celebration
In memory of two great community public servants, former Mayor Hays Arnold and former Mayor Dr. Sam Brewton, the Thomaston Tree Board will host their annual Arbor Day Celebration at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 14 at the Greatest Generation Memorial Park at/near the Blue Star Marker. Two Japanese maples have been planted on either side of the Blue Star Marker in memory of their exemplary public service and their service to our country. The Tree Board will be celebrating 32 years as a certified Tree City USA and extends a special invitation to the public to attend the Arbor Day Celebration.
For more information, please call the City Manager's office at 706-647-4242.
