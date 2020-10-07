Wednesday, October 7, 2020
URMC JOINS #MASKUPGA CAMPAIGN
Upson Regional Medical Center Joins #MaskUpGA Campaign Upson Regional Medical Center has joined #MaskUpGA, a campaign to encourage all Georgians to make the choice to wear face coverings when in public settings and to social distance when possible to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state. The purpose of the campaign is to encourage organizations, businesses, and individuals to post on social media pictures or videos of themselves wearing masks and to accompany these posts with #MaskUpGA and a message about why they “mask up.” “This campaign is about Georgians coming together for the greater good,” said Jeff Tarrant, Upson Regional Medical Center CEO. “We, along with Gov. Brian Kemp, urge everyone to make the choice to wear a mask as part of collective efforts to stop the spread of this virus. Together, we can help keep our state healthy and well.” Research and data show that wearing face coverings helps reduce the spread of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wearing masks is “a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of disease, particularly when used universally within communities.” The CDC further states that wearing masks potentially slows the spread of the virus from one person to another. As Upson Regional Medical Center ensures its ability to treat all patients who come through its doors and prepares for potential surges, it is more important now than ever that Georgians remain healthy and do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Along with Upson Regional Medical Center, several organizations around the state have committed to joining the campaign’s efforts.
