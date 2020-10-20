SPALDING CO. TAX COMMISSIONERS OFFICE CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

Tax Commissioner’s Office Closed Until Further Notice As of today, at 3pm, the Tax Commissioner’s Office is closed until further notice, for precautionary measures, to guard against the spread of Covid-19. An employee in the office was notified that they tested positive for Covid-19 and notified the Tax Commissioner. All employees of the department are being tested and the office thoroughly cleaned. The following services will still be available online: Tag Renewal & Payment of Insurance Fines: https://eservices.drives.ga.gov -orwww.dor.ga.gov Property Tax Payments: www.spaldingcountypay.com The public will be kept informed of the re-opening of the office. This decision has been made for the protection of the staff and public alike. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.
