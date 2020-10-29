Spalding County Commissioner Indicted

Hawbaker was indicted on 8 felony charges stemming from an incident that occurred at his Satilla Court residence/business address on February 4, 2020.
Commissioner Hawbaker has been indicted for aggravated assault under the Georgia Family Violence Act, 2 Counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and 5 Counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “The Grand Jury process, like many other proceedings, had been delayed statewide due to Covid-19 by order of Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton. Once the holds were lifted and the Grand Jury process could start, our local court system began holding proceedings immediately. That is why there was a delay in this indictment and others”
“I served Commissioner Hawbaker with a copy of the indictment and additional counts this morning since he is still in custody in my jail, and he will be booked and processed on those new charges.”
“Now that the indictment has occurred, a copy will be sent to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp by both I and Mrs. Elizabeth Presley who represents the Griffin Judicial Circuit in this case. We will both be requesting that the process for removing Commissioner Hawbaker from public office be initiated in accordance with state law.
I will also be forwarding a copy to Investigators with the Georgia Bar to notify them of Hawbaker’s indictment.”
