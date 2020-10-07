Wednesday, October 7, 2020
FATAL SHOOTING IN GRIFFIN
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at approximately 7:03 pm, officers with the Uniform Patrol Division of the Griffin Police Department responded to a call of a person shot at 1224 Ellis Road. When officers arrived on scene they located a male who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators soon arrived on scene on Ellis Road and began interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. The male victim was transported to Spalding Wellstar Hospital Emergency Room where he succumbed to his injuries. The male has been identified as Johnny Whitlock age 40 of the Ellis Road address. Renita Thomas, age 25 of 615 Northside Drive, Apt. O-2 was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Involuntary Manslaughter and pointing a gun at another in the incident and was transported to the Spalding County Jail. Investigators are continuing to actively investigate this case interviewing witnesses and following up on information. More information will be released as the investigation continues. The Griffin Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Griffin for their continued involvement and partnership with us in an effort to keep our city safe. The Griffin Police Department works to continue strengthening the bond with the community. The above story
